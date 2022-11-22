Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BV to Certify Floating Wind Farm in S. Korea

November 22, 2022

Bureau Veritas, a testing, inspection, and certification company, will work with the Korean Register (KR) to certify Bada Energy's Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm project in Ulsan, South Korea.

Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm is a product of a partnership between Corio Generation, a Green Investment Group company, and the French oil major TotalEnergies.

Under the plan, a floating offshore wind farm is being built 70 km off the coast of Ulsan, at a water depth of 150 metres. 

The project aims to be in operation by the end of 2026 and will have a grid connection with a capacity of approximately 500 MW. 

As an independent third party, Bureau Veritas will provide project certification services.

 This covers a conformity assessment of the complete floating offshore wind farm and conformity assessments related to design, manufacturing, transportation, installation, and operation, including a review of the Front End Engineering Design (FEED). 

Woojin Choi, Co-Representative Director of Gray Whale 3, commented: “The project certification will enable us to carry out the floating offshore wind project in accordance with domestic and international standards. This way we can ensure the reliability and stability of the project, allowing us to contribute in strengthening the competitiveness of Korea’s offshore wind technology industry by making the project an example of outstanding practice.” 

Last month,a consortium between the offshore engineering firm DORIS and the Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering giant Hyundai Heavy Industries won a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the Ulsan Gray Whale 3.

