Magseis Renewables Wins North Sea CCS Monitoring Deal

Magseis Renewables AS, a subsidiary of the Norwegian OBN seismic services firm Magseis Fairfield ASA, has won a contract to collect data for a CCS monitoring project in the North Sea.

The company will use its MASS III ocean bottom nodes and modular source technology to start collecting data in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased to secure this CCS data acquisition contract. In collaboration with our customer, we look forward to demonstrate and validate an innovative and cost-effective technique for CCS monitoring using our ocean bottom nodes and source technology.” says Renewables Director, Tone Holm-Trudeng.

According to information on Magseis Fairfield's website, MASS III nodes offer recording times of up to 150 days. Data is recorded with 32-bit ADC resolution, chip-scale atomic clock, and 256 GB flash memory.

Magseis did not say who the client was.