Cecon Orders Methanol, Battery-powered Cable Layer

November 17, 2022

Credit: Cecon Contracting
Norway-based offshore energy industry services firm Cecon Contracting AS said Thursday that it had, with its partners, recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a methanol- and battery-powered cable installation vessel. 

The vessel, which will be delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter of 2025, is designed by NSK Ship Design together with Cecon’s engineering team, Cecon said. No details were shared on the order value.

"One of the main design objectives has been to develop a modern environmentally friendly cable ship without compromising on vessel capacities. The vessel will be delivered with Methanol dual fuel system and with a battery pack for hybrid energy storage. These innovations will yield a significant reduction in harmful emissions compared to existing conventional tonnage," Cecon Contracting said.

"Extensive operational experience has been applied to develop a versatile work platform, allowing the vessel to operate in other segments of the offshore industry when not installing cable. The vessel is prepared for typical offshore wind services as well as light construction work," the company added.

"Cecon Contracting is looking forward to completing this major building project together with our friends at NSK and delivering a vessel ready for the challenges of tomorrow," Cecon Contracting said.

