Brazil: Enauta Brings Atlanta Field Well Online After Interruption

The Brazilian oil company Enauta has announced that production has resumed from one of the wells at its Atlanta offshore oil field in Brazil following a recent interruption.

On November 7, informing of the output interruption, Enauta said that the initial assessment was that this was an operational problem on the surface, and that, due to the issue, the production at the field had dropped to 7,500 bbl/day.

In an update this week, Enauta said that, after repairing a small diameter line, the processing plant at the Petrojarl FPSO was normalized, and the production of one of the wells, which had been interrupted, had resumed. The resumption lifted the field's output to 14,500 bbl/day.

Located in the Santos Basin, the Atlanta field is operated by Enauta Energia S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enauta, which also owns 100% of this asset.

Enauta recently started the drilling campaign for new wells to boost production from the field further. Read more here.

Enauta has been producing oil from the field using the FPSO Petrojarl I as an early production system and has been working to deploy another FPSO at the field for full-field development. For this, the company signed a contract with Malaysia's FPSO specialist Yinson in February.

The larger, full-field development FPSO - FPSO Atlanta - is expected to start producing oil from the field by mid-2024.

The Atlanta FPSO is being converted in Dubai Drydocks World, including structural upgrades, refurbishment, and enhancement of equipment. It will have a production capacity of 50,000 BOPD, 12.4 MMscfd gas, and a storage capacity of 1,800,000 bbl.

The storage capacity is ten times bigger than that of the Petrojarl I, which has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.







