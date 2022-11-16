Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Says It Is Paying More Tax as it Profit Increases

November 16, 2022

©dvoevnore/AdobeStock
©dvoevnore/AdobeStock

BP is paying more tax as it is making more profit, its UK head Louise Kingham told the Reuters Energy Transition Europe 2022 event on Wednesday.

"It's right that (the government) should think about how they protect the most vulnerable and taxation is not for companies to determine," Kingham said.

"I think when companies make more profits, they expect to pay more taxes, and that's exactly what we are doing," she added.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is considering increasing a windfall tax on oil and gas firms and extending it to power generation firms as he tries to find ways to repair the country's public finances, sources said on Saturday.

Hunt is due to announce his new budget plan on Thursday

"Taxes that we will pay here in the UK will be about two and a half billion dollars, all told, with the (existing) additional levy," Kingham added, referring to the 25% windfall tax, or Energy Profits Levy, approved by British lawmakers for oil and gas producers in the British North Sea in July.

"It's widely been mooted by others that there is an expectation that the (tax) levels will increase ... We'll see what comes tomorrow."


 (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Finance Energy Activity Europe Production Regulations UKCS

Related Offshore News

©Kent

Kent to Provide Structural Integrity Analysis for INEOS...
©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

UK's NSTA Launches Probe into Possible License Breach


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Seadrill via PSA Norway

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig...
Drilling
Saipem 12000 drillship - Credit: Saipem

Saipem Wins Offshore Drilling Contracts Worth $800M
Middle East

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Germany Completes Construction of LNG Terminal

Germany Completes Construction of LNG Terminal

OKEA Cuts 2023 Output Guidance Due to Issues with Wintershall-operated Nova Field

OKEA Cuts 2023 Output Guidance Due to Issues with Wintershall-operated Nova Field

Energy Crisis Drives Demand for Offshore Drilling Rigs. 'Greener' Rigs Get Better Dayrates, Westwood Says

Energy Crisis Drives Demand for Offshore Drilling Rigs. 'Greener' Rigs Get Better Dayrates, Westwood Says

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind Deal

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine