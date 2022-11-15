Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Gets Nod for Extended Production from Mikkel Field

November 15, 2022

Åsgard B - Photographer / Originator:Øyvind Hagen Production Company: Equinor
The Norwegian oil and gas compan Equinor has recently obtained consent for extended operation of the Mikkel field offshore Norway.

Under the consent, granted to Equinor by the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA), Equinor will continue operations at the Mikkel fielduntil 31 December 2039.

Mikkel is a field in the eastern part of the Norwegian Sea, 30 kilometers north of the Draugen field. 

The water depth in the area is 220 meters. 

Mikkel was discovered in 1987, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2001.

The field is developed with two subsea templates tied-back to the Åsgard B platform . Production started in 2003.


