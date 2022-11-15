GMS Secures 6-year Deal in Offshore Wind Space

GMS, a UAE-based owner of self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels for the offshore energy industry, said Tuesday it had received notification of the award of a new 6-year contract for one of its large class vessels in Europe.

"The contract is with one of the world's leading offshore wind farm developers. Under the terms of the agreement, GMS will provide support for the maintenance of offshore wind farms over the 6-year duration," GMS said.

The signing of the definitive contract remains subject to no complaints being raised during the applicable standstill period. GMS did not say who the client was, nor did it share the financial details of the contract.

Mansour Al Alami GMS Executive Chairman said: "We are incredibly pleased to be awarded this contract, which is a further reflection of the strong demand for our vessels. This contract also reflects our long-term commitment to the renewable energy sector, as earlier announcements confirmed our commitment towards the oil and gas sector."

Earlier this month, GMS said it had won two new contracts and a contract extension for its vessels at improved day rates. Read more here.

