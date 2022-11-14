Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
India's PM Modi Inaugurates Onshore Facilities for U-Field in Krishna Godavari Basin Block

November 14, 2022

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated ONGC's U-field Onshore facilities of the KG-DWN-98/2 deepwater block, situated in Odalarevu, Andhra Pradesh, India.

The event, in which the Prime Minister dedicated the onshore facilities to the nation, took place on November 12.

The U-Field is part of ONGC’s flagship deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster-II development project in the prolific Krishna Godavari Basin. 

It is the deepest gas discovery of the project, with a gas production potential of about 3 million standard cubic meters of gas per day.

The gas from the field's wells is evacuated through the subsea facilities connected to an onshore terminal at Odalarevu, situated in Dr. B R Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh.


