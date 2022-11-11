TDI-Brooks Wraps Geotechnical Project at Black Sea Gas Pipeline Project

Marine survey specialist TDI-Brooks said Thursday it had completed a third geotechnical support project for Turkey's DenAr Ocean Engineering,

for Phase 2 of the TPOTC Sakarya gas field pipeline route investigation and site survey project in the Black Sea.

The program consisted of Gravity Cone Penetrometer (gCPT) and T-Bar tests. TDI-Brooks deployed geotechnical tools and geotechnical operators to the ongoing project off Turkey in the Black Sea.

During this second leg of phase two, seventy-eight (78) gCPTs were collected in 34 to 2,168 meters of water. They also performed sixty (60) T-Bars in Box Cores (BC) acquired by DenAr.

During the first program in April 2021, TDI-Brooks acquired approximately thirty (30) Gravity CPTs (gCPTs) with memory standard 15 cm 2 CPT cones. TDI-Brooks’ CPT cones were fitted onto DenAr’s Piston Core (PC) rigs. On box cores, TDI-Brooks provided Cyclic T-Bar’s using DenAr’s provided Box Cores.

This project was conducted on the “DENAR 2” vessel over a period of 71 days in the Turkish portion of the Black Sea.

For the second program in July 2022, TDI-Brooks mobilized their research vessel, the R/V PROTEUS, to the Black Sea for ‘heavy’ geotechnical coring/CPT acquisition.

This geotechnical program acquired several dozen 20-meter Jumbo Piston Cores (JPCs), 40 meter CPT-Stingers and up to 40-m SB Shelby-tube

Stinger-Samplers. The PROTEUS is outfitted with TDI-Brooks’ complete geotechnical tool kit including a suite of innovative geotechnical tools for soil sampling and CPT measurement. The PROTEUS also has a Kongsberg EM-710 (1x1) hull-mounted multibeam (MBES) for surveys to ~2,500m water depth for performing surface geochemical “seep-hunting” (SGE) and seabed heat flow surveys (HF).

Turkey's national oil company TPAO, using the Fatih drillship, in 2020 found 405 bcm of natural gas in the western Black Sea region's Sakarya field, in what was the country's biggest ever offshore discovery.