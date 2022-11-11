Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
5-year Deal: Semco Maritime to Provide Manpower & Construction Services for TotalEnergies in Denmark

November 11, 2022

Credit: Semco Maritime
Credit: Semco Maritime

French oil and gas firm TotalEnergies has awarded Denmark-based Semco Maritime a 5-year contract for the provision of manpower and construction service on offshore installations in the Danish part of the North Sea. 

The contract covers November 2022 - October 2027, and builds on the duo's previous cooperation, including the ongoing re-development of the Tyra field. 

Semco Maritime said the contract established a framework for extended collaboration in existing projects and for the provision of manpower in ad hoc projects. 

"Semco Maritime expects to engage a significant number of skilled onshore and offshore workers under the contract, which will cover more than 1 million work hours," the company said. 

Semco Maritime said that the extended collaboration would unlock synergies across projects, ensuring smoother operations and swift assistance based on closer working relationships and deeper understanding of the specific conditions and needs on each offshore installation. 

"The closer ties will contribute to ensuring efficient operations, ultimately securing the Danish energy supply from the North Sea with the Tyra project as a particular important priority. The contract commenced on 1 November 2022 and ensures a long-term planning horizon enabling Semco Maritime to attract, retain and further develop highly skilled onshore and offshore workers for the contract and future assignments," Semco Maritime said.

