Mayflower Wind Names Slingsby CEO

U.S. offshore wind developer Mayflower Wind announced Francis Slingsby has assumed the role of chief executive officer, succeeding Michael Brown who will join the company's board of directors.

“I am delighted to join Mayflower Wind as we continue to accelerate the transformation to a cleaner energy future,” said Slingsby, who brings over a decade of experience in commercial and business development in the U.S. offshore wind energy sector. “Mayflower Wind has successfully built a leadership position in the offshore wind market, and we will continue to develop projects and build new opportunities for our communities.”

Mayflower Wind, a joint venture of Shell New Energies US LLC and Ocean Winds North America formed in 2019, is developing an offshore wind lease area with the potential to supply 2.4 gigawatts (GW) of energy to electricity customers in New England.

Pending final investment decision (FID) Mayflower expects to deliver the first 1.2 GW of power by the end of the 2020s and has committed that power to several of Massachusetts’ largest public utilities. That project, known as the SouthCoast project, will connect to the electric grid at Brayton Point in Somerset, Mass.

“This is an exciting time for Mayflower Wind and the offshore wind industry,” said Michael Brown, US Country Manager, OW Ocean Winds NA, “Francis brings deep knowledge about how to bring an offshore wind development to life, and just as important, he has a vision for how valuable it is to work with our communities to bring benefits locally, regionally, and nationally. He’s the kind of skilled and thoughtful person you want leading a project.”