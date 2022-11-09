Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
20 New Jobs: Peterson Wins Sofia, Dogger Bank C Offshore Wind Farm Work

November 9, 2022

©Peterson

Peterson, a provider of logistics services for the energy industry, has won a contract to provide facilities management for shared access to the onshore converter stations for two large offshore wind farms, Dogger Bank C and Sofia, in the UK.

The three-year contract will see Peterson support with the grounds (summer and winter) maintenance, drainage, and site security for the shared access areas of a 20-acre converter station construction site adjacent to Wilton International in Teesside.

Sofia Offshore Wind Farm is 100% owned by RWE and Dogger Bank C, the third phase in the wider Dogger Bank Wind Farm, is owned by SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%). According to Peterson, the projects are cooperating closely due to their proximity, including joint contracts for civil engineering and facilities management.

Both Dogger Bank C and Sofia are located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, more than 190 kilometres from the north-east coast.

Dogger Bank C is one of three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm which will collectively be the world’s largest offshore wind farm and at 1.4GW Sofia is one of the world’s largest single offshore wind projects.

Supply Chain Manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Robin Banning, said: “On behalf of Dogger Bank C and Sofia we welcome Peterson’s expertise to our team, bringing local knowledge and capability to the shared site of both project’s convertor stations as they continue to take shape.

 “This contract will provide around 20 new UK jobs in our supply chain and will present new opportunities for employment in the north-east of England where a number of our onshore assets will be located, along with our offshore construction hub at Able Seaton.”

 

