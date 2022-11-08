Sparrows Wins FPSO Crane Maintenance Deal in Ghana

Energy industry engineering and maintenance services company Sparrows Group has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil’s FPSO Kwame Nkrumah at the Jubilee offshore oil field in Ghana.

Sparrows will be responsible for the maintenance, performance, and reliability of the main deck cranes installed and in operation onboard the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah, as well as the delivery of deck technicians and core specialists.

In addition, the Sparrows will oversee the project management, troubleshooting, equipment changeouts, and technical engineering support related to the crane maintenance services.

Sparrows will also provide certification of cranes, lifting equipment, hoists and winches, and rigging loft inventory management services. Financial details were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Tullow awarded a 5-year contract to Petrofac to support Operations and Maintenance activities on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah following the expiry of Tullow’s contract with MODEC which ended on June 30, 2022.



