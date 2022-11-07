Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Arabian Drilling Co Shares Up 18% on Market Debut

November 7, 2022

Arabian Drilling recently chartered two jack-up rigs from Keppel ©Keppel Corp.
Arabian Drilling recently chartered two jack-up rigs from Keppel ©Keppel Corp.

Shares of Arabian Drilling Company , a Saudi oilfield services firm, were up 18% above its listing price on its market debut in Riyadh on Monday, in a sign that investors still have appetite for local flotations despite a gloomy outlook for the world economy.

The shares traded at 118 riyals ($31.40) at Tadawul's open, from an IPO price of 100 riyals a share. The flotation, the latest in a string of IPOs from the Gulf that have defied global market trends, raised 2.67 billion riyals. 

Arabian Drilling was priced at the top end of a range announced last month, valuing the company at 8.9 billion riyals. 

The Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA) and Services Petroliers Schlumberger S.A., owned by Schlumberger (now SLB), sold a 30% stake in the company in the IPO. 

($1 = 3.7575 riyals) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Finance Drilling Industry News Activity People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Ithaca Energy IPO Set to Price at Lower End of Range -...
© Harbour Energy (File image)

Harbour Energy Expects $400M in UK Windfall Tax This Year


Trending Offshore News

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream...
Offshore
Credit: cherylvb/AdobeStock

Exxon Faces $2B Loss on Sale of Troubled California...
Pipelines

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Thordon Bearings Installed on ADNOC Offshore Platform

Thordon Bearings Installed on ADNOC Offshore Platform

Japan's Inpex Lifts Profit Forecast on Higher Energy Prices

Japan's Inpex Lifts Profit Forecast on Higher Energy Prices

Diamond Offshore Nets $429M Drilling Contract in Brazil

Diamond Offshore Nets $429M Drilling Contract in Brazil

Small island Nations Want Big Oil to Pay Up for Climate Damage

Small island Nations Want Big Oil to Pay Up for Climate Damage

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine