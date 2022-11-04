Specialty Chemicals Firm Evonik to Buy Electricity from EnBW's He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm

Specialty chemicals company Evonik has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for wind energy with the energy supplier EnBW.

The PPA provides Evonik with 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity per year from the new 900-MW He Dreiht wind farm in the German North Sea.

"This agreement alone will enable Evonik to cover around a quarter of its electricity needs in Europe with renewable energy from 2026 on," the company said.

EnBW will supply the electricity from the offshore wind farm over a period of 15 years.

Since chemical production requires a constant energy supply, Evonik will compensate for fluctuations of the wind energy feed-in through its own balancing group management, Evonik said.

The He Dreiht wind farm will be built about 90 kilometers northwest of Borkum and 110 kilometers west of Helgoland. It is scheduled to start operating at the end of 2025.

In 2017, EnBW won the first tender in Germany with a zero-cent bid. The wind farm will, among the first in the world feature 15-MW turbines will be deployed. EnBW expects to make the final investment decision on the offshore wind farm in 2023.