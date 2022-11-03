Cable installation Kicks Off at U.S. First Commercial Scale Offshore Wind Farm

Cable installation has kicked off at Vineyard Wind, the U.S. first commercial scale offshore wind farm, at a site located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

Vineyard Wind, the company developing the namesake wind farm, also announced that it expects to begin nearshore cable work off the south coast of Cape Cod in the coming days.

The work is being conducted by Prysmian Group, the subsea cable manufacturing and installation firm based in Italy.

Prysmian recently announced plans to build the first U.S.-based offshore wind subsea cable factory in Somerset, Massachusetts, adding to its North American footprint that includes 28 manufacturing facilities.

“For a project that has achieved many firsts, the beginning of offshore cable installation is perhaps the most significant we have achieved so far,” said Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus S. Moeller. “To get to this point has required an amazing effort by the Vineyard Wind team and we are proud to work with Prysmian, a company with world class experience dedicated to creating jobs in Massachusetts. I want to thank all the local, state, and federal government agencies, which have been essential in thoroughly reviewing this project over the past five years and allowing us to reach this milestone.”

Prysmian is being supported by Foss Maritime, a US based, unionized maritime service company. The firm’s Nicole Foss will assist with both the offshore and nearshore work in the coming weeks.

According to the company, the fully Jones Act compliant cable installation process permits the use of both U.S. and specialized European flagged vessels that work together.

Fishing vessel Fleet King, which is being provide by Sea Services, is working alongside the Cable Enterprise to ensure good communication with fishermen and other mariners in the area, Vineyard Wind said.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Vineyard Wind who has committed to using local commercial fishermen to provide safety vessels for the construction phase of the nation’s first commercial scale offshore wind farm,” said Sea Services CEO, Gordon Videll.

In the coming weeks, Vineyard Wind will also begin nearshore at Covell’s Beach in Barnstable and will also employ fishing vessels to facilitate good communication with other local fisherman.

Cable installation will take place in the fall of 2022 as well as early 2023.

According to the developer, Vineyard Wind, an 800-megawatt project located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, will generate electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Also, the wind farm is expected to create 3,600 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) job years, save customers $1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation, and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million metric tons per year, the equivalent of taking 325,000 cars off the road annually. Vineyard Wind will begin delivering electricity to Massachusetts in 2023.