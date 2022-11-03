BP Hires Siem Offshore's Battery Hybrid PSV for Operations in Canada

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured a 4-6 month contract starting in the second quarter with BP in Canada.

The battery hybrid PSV Siem Symphony will mobilize to Canada for the contract.

Siem Symphony was last in Canada in 2019. Since then, the large platform supply vessel powered by LNG/MGO, has been upgraded with a 560kWh battery, which over the past year has reduced CO2 emissions by more than 1000t and saved more than 350m3 of fuel, Siem offshore said To date, Siem Offshore has installed batteries on four of its 28 vessels.

Siem Offshore said that the battery installations play an important role in its ESG plan, which is targeting a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. "The company is targeting an emission neutral fleet by 2050," SIem Offshore said.

According to Chris Pitts, VP Chartering & Business Development at Siem Offshore's Canadian business unit, the return of the vessel to Canadian waters offers several opportunities.

"We are excited to operate the Siem Symphony in Canada. The advanced propulsion system offers us an opportunity to transfer knowledge and skills to the local market in Newfoundland, Pitts says.