Norway Designates North Sea Area for CO2 Storage

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy on Wednesday announced a North Sea area for applications for injection and storage of CO 2 on the Norwegian continental shelf.

This is the fourth time acreage is being announced for CO 2 storage on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

,Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said the move was a new evidence of the great industrial interest in storing CO 2 in Norway.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is important to the government, both because it cuts emissions and creates jobs. Allocating acreage is a prerequisite for successfully establishing commercial CO 2 storage in Norway, the government said.

The application deadline is set for January 3, 2023 at 12:00.

©NPD



