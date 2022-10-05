Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Two Firms Offered CO2 Storage Acreage Offshore Norway

October 5, 2022

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said that two companies were on Wednesday offered exploration permits for CO2 storage in an acreage in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

"An announcement regarding this acreage was made in April this year. The authorities have considered applications from three companies," NPD said.

According to previous information, the companies that had applied were CapeOmega AS, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS, and Wintershall Dea Norge AS. 

A document shared by the NPD on Wednesday shows that CapeOmega AS and Wintershall Dea Norge AS have been offered exploration permits for CO2 storage.

This is the third time acreage has been awarded to store CO2 pursuant to the CO2 Storage Regulations. This is the fourth acreage awarded to store CO2 on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Later on Wednesday, Wintershall Dea confirmed that it and its partner CapeOmega have been awarded a CO2 storage license.

Wintershall Dea will be operator of the Luna license, which is located 120km west of Bergen, and is estimated to hold a COstorage injection capacity of up to 5 million tonnes per year, the company said.

“This award marks a new chapter of our activities in Norway. With our proven track record, our subsea expertise and our ambition to contribute to Europe’s climate goals, we are ideally placed to help deliver the infrastructure Norway needs to become a hub for European carbon storage,” said Hugo Dijkgraaf, Chief Technical Officer at Wintershall Dea.

Wintershall Dea is operator of the license with a 60 percent stake. CapeOmega has a 40 percent stake.

