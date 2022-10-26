Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Drills Dry Well in Norwegian Sea

October 26, 2022

Well 6607/12-5 was drilled with the drilling rig Deepsea Stavanger. Photo: Odfjell Drilling via NPD
Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has drilled a dry exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Wednesday that the well 6607/12-5 had been drilled in the production license 943.

Using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig, Equinor drilled the well 18 kilometers west of the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea and 220 kilometers west of Sandnessjøen.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Cretaceous reservoir rocks in the Lange and Lysing Formations, as well as to evaluate reservoir properties.

The well encountered the Lange and Lysing formations with a thickness of around 67 meters, of which 36 meters were reservoir rocks consisting of sandstone and alternating siltstone and claystone, with poor to none reservoir quality.

The well is classified as dry, with traces of gas, the NPD said,

The well was not formation-tested, but extensive data collection has been performed. This is the first exploration well in production licence 943. 

The well 6607/12-5 was drilled to a vertical depth of 3861 meters below sea level. The well was terminated in the Lange Formation in the Early Cretaceous.

The water depth at the site is 370 meters. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig will now drill wildcat well 6507/8-11 S in production licence 124 in the Norwegian Sea, where Equinor Energy AS is the operator.

 

