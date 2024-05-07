CNOOC Starts Production at Gas Field in Bohai Sea

China’s state-run China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has brough on stream a gas field in the Bohai Sea, offshore China.

CNOOC’s Bozhong 19-6 Gas Field 13-2 Block well site development project is located in central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 23 meters.

The main production facilities include a wellhead platform, with 10 development wells planned to be commissioned.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 5,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and acts as the operator.

In March 2024, CNOOC made major oilfield discovery in Bohai Sea, adding over 100 million tons of oil equivalent proved in-place volume.

The discovery was made at the Qinhuangdao 27-3 field, located in the north-central waters of the Bohai Sea.