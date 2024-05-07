Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Starts Production at Gas Field in Bohai Sea

© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock
© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock

China’s state-run China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has brough on stream a gas field in the Bohai Sea, offshore China.

CNOOC’s Bozhong 19-6 Gas Field 13-2 Block well site development project is located in central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 23 meters.

The main production facilities include a wellhead platform, with 10 development wells planned to be commissioned.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 5,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and acts as the operator.

In March 2024, CNOOC made major oilfield discovery in Bohai Sea, adding over 100 million tons of oil equivalent proved in-place volume.

The discovery was made at the Qinhuangdao 27-3 field, located in the north-central waters of the Bohai Sea.

Industry News Activity Production Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Tyra II Development (Credit: TotalEnergies)

Tyra II: Reaching Full Technical Capacity Delayed as...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Sapura Energy Hooks Subsea Services Contract from Thai Oil...

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Reimage how underwater tasks are performed with VideoRay’s Mission Specialist Defender!

Reimage how underwater tasks a

Current News

Valaris Jack-up Using AI for Man Overboard Detection

Valaris Jack-up Using AI for M

Sapura Energy Lands $1.8B Petrobras Deal for Six Pipelaying Vessels and Subsea Services

Sapura Energy Lands $1.8B Petr

Saudi Aramco Profit Falls Amid Lower Oil Prices and Volumes Sold

Saudi Aramco Profit Falls Amid

TGS Launches Multi-Client Wind and Metocean Surveys Off Germany

TGS Launches Multi-Client Wind

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine