Aker BP Gets Clearance to Drill Two Exploration Wells Offshore Norway

Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)
Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for two wells in the Barents Sea, which will be drilled using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible rig.

The permit issued by Norwegian Offshore Directorate are for the wildcat wells 7324/6-2 and 7324/8-4 in production license 1170.

Aker BP is the operator of the license with 35% interest, with partners Equinor (35%), Petoro (20%), and Inpex Idemitsu Norge (10%).

The exploration well 7324/6-2 is located in Ferdinand Nord prospect, at water depth of 421 meters, while the exploration well 7324/8-4 is found at Hassel prospect at water depth of 402 meters.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) issued a consent for exploration drilling for the wells to Aker BP back in February 2024.

Both wells will be drilled with Saipem’s sixth generation dual derrick deepwater semi-submersible rig Scarabeo 8, whose maximum drilling depth is

The rig can accommodate 140 people and its maximum drilling depth is 10, 660 meters. The rig is capable of working in harsh environments and features dynamic positioning system and enhanced mooring capabilities.

