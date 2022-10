Oil and gas company Panoro Energy said Monday it had completed its scheduled October lifting of 647,111 barrels in Gabon at a realized price of USD 91.54 per barrel.

After customary price adjustment and associated fees, this resulted in proceeds to the company of approximately $59.2 million.

This lifting brings the aggregate volume of crude oil lifted by Panoro year-to-date to 1,671,232 barrels at an average realized price of USD 100.50 per barrel, the company said.