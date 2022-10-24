Hibiscus Taps Tanjung Offshore for Well Services Work

Malaysia-based energy solutions provider, T7 Global has, via its subsidiary Tanjung Offshore, received a work order award from Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia.

The contract, with the oil company formerly known as as Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited, is for the provision of integrated well services for intervention, workover and abandonment.

"Integrated well services, which covers both production wells and abandonment of old wells, will form part of our long-term energy solutions for offshore operators. Over the next few years, we aim to secure more similar jobs by providing innovative well solutions to other offshore operators in the region.” said T7 Global Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Kay Zhuin.