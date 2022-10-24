PGS Bags 3D Seismic Survey Work in Namibia

The Norwegian offshore seismic survey services company PGS has been awarded a 3D exploration acquisition contract.

PGS said that the contract was in Namibia, with "a major energy company."

The company said it would use the Ramform Titan vessel for the survey, with the acquisition expected to complete mid-February 2023.

"PGS has many years of experience operating in Namibia and we are proud to be part of this exciting new chapter in the country's offshore development. The contract secures visibility for the Ramform Titan well into the winter season," said President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

Namibia recently emerged as a global offshore oil and gas exploration hot spot, with two major discoveries in 2022 made by Shell and Total.