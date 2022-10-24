Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Bags 3D Seismic Survey Work in Namibia

October 24, 2022

Credit: PGS
Credit: PGS

The Norwegian offshore seismic survey services company PGS has been awarded a 3D exploration acquisition contract.

PGS said that the contract was in Namibia, with "a major energy company."

The company said it would use the Ramform Titan vessel for the survey, with the acquisition expected to complete mid-February 2023.

"PGS has many years of experience operating in Namibia and we are proud to be part of this exciting new chapter in the country's offshore development. The contract secures visibility for the Ramform Titan well into the winter season," said President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

Namibia recently emerged as a global offshore oil and gas exploration hot spot, with two major discoveries in 2022 made by Shell and Total.

Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Africa Seismic

Related Offshore News

Mozambique's First LNG Exports to Europe Seen by Early...
©Vaalco

VAALCO Removes FPSO, Installs FSO at Etame Field Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

World's Largest Oilfield Services Firm Rebrands for a...
Energy
©Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Wins Its Largest-ever Offshore Contract
Middle East

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Ocean Winds' Offshore Wind Project in Poland Gets Environmental Decision

Ocean Winds' Offshore Wind Project in Poland Gets Environmental Decision

PPL, Elia Pen MoU for New England Offshore Wind Grid Integration

PPL, Elia Pen MoU for New England Offshore Wind Grid Integration

Boskalis Buys Construction Support Vessel North Ocean

Boskalis Buys Construction Support Vessel North Ocean

One Month Extension for Yinson's Adoon FPSO in Nigeria

One Month Extension for Yinson's Adoon FPSO in Nigeria

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine