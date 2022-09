Oil discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell off the coast of Namibia could start production in four years, Namibia Energy Minister Tom Alweendo said at a conference in Dakar on Thursday.

Alweendo said Namibia had agreed with the companies that they should start production as fast as possible.

(Reuters - Reporting by Bate Felix/Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)