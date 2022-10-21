Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

October 21, 2022

©DEME Offshore
©DEME Offshore

Belgium-based offshore construction company DEME Offshore has been awarded the export cable contract for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm in a consortium with LS Cable & System. 

The consortium has also been selected as the preferred bidder for the remaining projects in Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone.

The contract includes the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and testing of around 360 km of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) export cables and fiber optic cables, including the offshore installation and onshore jointing. For DEME, the share in the project represents a sizable contract. DEME Offshore defines a sizeable contract as being worth between 50 million and 150 million euros.

Works will be executed in 2026, involving a cable installation vessel, a trailing suction hopper dredger and a fallpipe vessel from the DEME fleet.

Located 47 kilometers off the Norfolk coast in the UK, Norfolk Boreas is the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone and represents an installed capacity of 1.4 GW. When the whole zone is completed, it will be able to produce enough electricity for more than 4 million homes and save about 6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

 

