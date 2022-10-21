Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: AD Ports' SAFEEN Buys Subsea Service Vessel

October 21, 2022

©AD Ports Group
©AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group's subsidiary SAFEEN has acquired a support vessel to boost the company's subsea service capabilities.

Built in 2014, the vessel, previously known as the Nordic Prince, will operate under the name ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ and will undergo an extensive conversion prior to starting operations, including the installation of an integrated dive system to support pipeline repair and maintenance.

"The vessel has a successful track record in projects in the Middle East, where it has provided a range of support services including subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) works," AD Ports said.

‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ is a dynamic positioning system-equipped Vik-Sandvik Design VS460 MKIII subsea service vessel that can accommodate 60 people, with an overall length of 75.5 meters and 6,300 deadweight tonnage. It has a built-in 80T active heave compensation (AHC) offshore vrane for service in water depths of up to 2,000m, AD Ports added.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO - of Maritime Cluster and SAFEEN Group, AD Ports Group, said: “The acquisition of ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ is part of our wider expansion strategy to build capacity and enhance the portfolio of services we can offer customers around the world. We see significant potential for growth in the subsea support sector, particularly in inspection, repair, and maintenance, and the ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ has already performed admirably in these areas.”

“The maritime services sector is extremely dynamic in the MENA region, and we believe we have a compelling proposition supported by the most advanced infrastructure and fleet.”

AD Ports did not share the purchase price of the vessel. According to VesselsValue, AD Ports bought the vessel from Singapore's Nordic Maritime on September 28. Days before the sale, VesselsValue had valued the vessel at around $33,2 million.

Offshore Energy Vessels Middle East Subsea Industry News Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

arek El Molla, Egypt's petroleum minister - ©Ahmedesmail88/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 4.0

East Med Gas Could Help Ease Europe's Energy Crunch with...
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 in September seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm. Photo: Danish Defence

Russia Needs Permission for Its Ships to Inspect Nord...


Trending Offshore News

©Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Wins Its Largest-ever Offshore Contract
Middle East
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Severe Weather Led to Fatal Seacor Power Capsizing
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine