Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Completes Surveys at RWE's Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Farm Site

October 19, 2022

©Fugro
©Fugro

Dutch marine geotechnical survey firm Fugro said Wednesday it had completed fieldwork on a geophysical, geotechnical and environmental site investigation contract for RWE Renewables’ Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farm and export cable routes.

DBS is located in the UK North Sea, more than 110 km from the east coast of Yorkshire, England. It has the potential to provide electricity for up to 3.4 million homes in the UK each year.

The array area covers approximately 1,000 km2 with over 100 km of proposed export cable routes, resulting in a total survey scope exceeding 20,000 km of survey lines.

Trevor Baker, RWE Project’s Lead for Dogger Bank South said: “The offshore surveys are a very important aspect of the project’s development and the data collected will help inform the environmental impact assessment process and help in the engineering design of the wind farms."

Fugro said that it had sent out several ships from its fleet to do full coverage surveys. 

This included seabed cone penetration tests (CPTs), sampling boreholes, multibeam echosounder surveys and the largest 2D ultra high-resolution seismic (UHRS) survey to be completed on a single project, Fugro said.

Fugro further said  that its environmental surveys had comprised of grab sampling, epibenthic trawling and drop-down videos. 

"The acquired Geo-data will be used to understand the site’s subsurface conditions, advise on geohazard risk mitigation and identify a safe route for export cables," Fugro explained.

Peter Aarts, Fugro’s Marine Geophysical Director Europe and Africa, said: “When considering a project of this scale, early access to Geo-data that provides actionable insights is key. With an understanding of the seafloor and sub-surface conditions, geohazards and environmental constraints, RWE will be able to make informed decisions on their wind farm foundation designs, whilst also reducing installation risks and ensuring the most efficient cable routes. We’re proud to support the future developmental phases of the Dogger Bank South wind farm project and the UK’s ongoing energy transition.”

Renewable Energy Geoscience Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

Global Floating Offshore Wind Project Pipeline Hits 185GW...
Credit: Colin Ward/AdobeStock

UK Moves to Limit Revenues of Low-carbon Energy Producers


Trending Offshore News

Nord Stream gas leak photographed by the Swedish Coast Guard on September 27

50-meter Section Missing from Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline
Offshore

Saudi Aramco, NPCC, McDermott to Build Two Offshore...
Energy

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

First Monopile Installed at Hollandse Kust Noord Offshore Wind Farm

First Monopile Installed at Hollandse Kust Noord Offshore Wind Farm

VAALCO Removes FPSO, Installs FSO at Etame Field Offshore Gabon

VAALCO Removes FPSO, Installs FSO at Etame Field Offshore Gabon

Baker Hughes Names Buese New CFO

Baker Hughes Names Buese New CFO

Ruptured Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Briefly Appears to Carry Tiny Amount of Gas - data

Ruptured Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Briefly Appears to Carry Tiny Amount of Gas - data

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine