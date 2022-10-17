Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway NPD Plans New File Format for Seismic Reporting

October 17, 2022

©NPD

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said that, in the near future, a number of companies on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including oil companies, software suppliers, and seismic companies, are going to be contacted by Troika International regarding updates to seismic data reporting.

"Diskos and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate have awarded Troika International the assignment to study what needs to be done to implement an updated reporting format for seismic data," NPD said.

The Diskos National Data Repository (NDR) is Norway's national data repository for petroleum data. Diskos is a joint venture consisting of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) and oil companies  on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. NPD coordinates and manages the joint venture.

"The Segy rev. 2 format will make it possible to automate seismic reporting to a far greater extent. It will also be easier for users to convert the format to their desired use format," says Petter Dischington, who is responsible for the project in the NPD.  

"The Segy format currently in use is from the 1970s, and is well-known among everyone who has used seismic. But this format has limitations that make it difficult to store today's vast volumes of seismic data, and the format's machine readability is not optimal. Norway is one of the first countries to utilise Segy rev. 2," NPD said.

The project will be completed in the first quarter of 2023. According to the plan, this will form the basis for further updates to the reporting regulations for seismic data, NPD added.


