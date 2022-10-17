Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Survitec Names New CEO

October 17, 2022

Robert Steen Kledal - Credit: Survitec
Robert Steen Kledal - Credit: Survitec

UK-based survival technology solutions provider Survitec has appointed Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"As CEO, Robert will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team and sit on the Survitec Board," Survitec said.

"At the start of the year, Survitec launched a new organizational structure designed to make Survitec an even better partner – increased levels of customer centricity and agility were the main focus. Robert will continue the transformation work, positioning Survitec customers at the heart of every decision while achieving profitable growth," the company said.

"A key focus for Robert will be Survitec’s workforce of over 3,000 professionals, ensuring they feel connected to the Survitec purpose, which is “We Exist to Protect Lives," Survitec added.

Survitec's new CEO has over 30 years of experience in executive-level roles on a global scale. He was CEO at Wrist Ship Supply, a ship and offshore supplier of provisions & stores, for over nine years. He led the organization and its 1,600 colleagues, through digital transformation, enabling substantial improvement to how the business engaged its customers, Survitec said.

According to Survitec, Kledal's experience spans the maritime and defense industries. He has also held several senior positions, during his 21 years at Moeller-Maersk Group and served in the Danish Army as a Sergeant. In addition to his role as CEO of Survitec, Robert is also on the Board of Directors at Wrist Ship Supply and Blue Water Shipping, a provider of tailor-made transport and logistics solutions. He has lived and worked all over the world and is familiar with five languages.

Robert Steen Kledal said: “Coming from the shipping industry, I was instantly attracted to the inspiring purpose of Survitec. I look forward to building on this great legacy and the achievements made to position Survitec as the global leader in Survival Technology for our customers worldwide. Not least to service our customers’ requirements effectively.”


