Maersk Supply Service to Install Three 10MW Turbines at Floating Wind Farm in France

Danish offshore vessel services firm Maersk Supply Service has secured a contract to transport and install three 10MW wind turbines at the EFGL (Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion) wind farm, a pilot floating offshore wind project in France.

Awarded by EPCI contractor Eiffage Métal, Maersk Supply Service's scope of work includes the engineering, transport, delivery to site, and offshore installation of the floating wind turbines, as well as the procurement and installation of the mooring systems.

The EFGL wind farm is located in the French Mediterranean Sea, 16km off the coast of Leucate in the Gulf of Lion natural marine park in, 70m WD, one of the windiest areas offshore France.

The wind farm has been developed by Ocean Winds (JV EDPR/ENGIE), and La Banque des Territoires, Groupe Caisse des Dépôts and will eventually power 50,000 homes and businesses. The three turbines will be installed on 3rd-gen semi-submersible WindFloat units designed by Principle Power.

“Maersk Supply Service is pursuing a clear strategy to diversify into offshore renewables, using our project management capabilities and offshore expertise to support the development and accelerate the growth of the floating wind sector. We are therefore very proud to be awarded this contract for the EFGL project on behalf of Eiffage,” says Oliver Trouvé, Head of Integrated Solutions at Maersk Supply Service.

The project is expected to run for a duration of 18 months, with the offshore operations scheduled to take place in Q4 2023. The offshore element will involve two deep-water anchor handlers from Maersk Supply Service’s own fleet, a T-class and an M-class vessel.

“This is a significant contract for Maersk Supply Service. The floating wind industry will play an important role in the offshore energy transition and we are keen to do our part to help harness the potential of this sector,“ says Jonas Munch Agerskov, Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service.