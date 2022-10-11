Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Qatar Wants to Speed Up Development of Namibia Offshore Oil Discoveries

October 11, 2022

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi meets Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy
Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi meets Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy

The head of QatarEnergy, who is also Qatar's energy minister, said on Monday the company wants to speed up the development of two oil wells it discovered off the Namibian coast with joint venture partners earlier this year.

Saad al-Kaabi said drilling work is expected for 2023 to get a better understanding of deliverability and capacity but did not indicate when the two oil finds will be brought into production.

QatarEnergy has a 30% interest in the Venus X1 while the field's operator TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has 40%, Impact Oil and Gas owns 20% and Namibia's state-owned NAMCOR has 10%.

In the Graff-1 well, Shell Plc and QatarEnergy each hold a 45% stake, while NAMCOR owns the remaining 10%.

The discoveries could make Namibia, the southern neighbor of OPEC member Angola, another oil producer along the African Atlantic coast.

The companies have not yet detailed the quantities found, but the discoveries are likely in billions of barrels, Namibia's mines and energy minister said in September. 

"We are trying to expedite that as fast as possible to ensure we can get the development finalized," Al-Kaabi told reporters in Windhoek during a visit to the southern African nation.

"These developments always take years to develop, it's not something that can be done very fast and this is deep offshore development, so it has its complications."

Namibia's energy minister Tom Alweendo told an oil conference in Dakar last month that the joint venture partners could start production in four years.

 (Reuters - Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Susan Fenton)

Related:

Energy Activity Production Africa Discoveries

Related Offshore News

©Michael/AdobeStock

Norway Hikes Tax on Oil Industry by NOK 2B in 2023
©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders 10th FPSO for Búzios Field


Trending Offshore News

AdobeStock

Report: Reliance Industries' New FPSO in Collision...
Offshore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: The Presidential Press and Information Office)

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas...
Russia

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Seajacks Wraps Wind Turbine Installation Campaign at Japanese Offshore Wind Farm

Seajacks Wraps Wind Turbine Installation Campaign at Japanese Offshore Wind Farm

Shelf Drilling Scores 5-year Contract for Recently Bought Jack-up Rig

Shelf Drilling Scores 5-year Contract for Recently Bought Jack-up Rig

Westwood Sees Offshore Wind 'Skyrocketing' with 135 GW of New Capacity Up for Grabs

Westwood Sees Offshore Wind 'Skyrocketing' with 135 GW of New Capacity Up for Grabs

Shell Orders Solar-powered Offshore Platform from Malaysia's MMHE

Shell Orders Solar-powered Offshore Platform from Malaysia's MMHE

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine