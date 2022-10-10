Report: Reliance Industries' New FPSO in Collision Incident Off India

India-based Reliance Industries' recently delivered FPSO Ruby on Sunday collided ‘lightly’ with an accommodation barge offshore the east coast of India, India’s Economic Times reported on the same day.

The news website cited a Reliance spokesperson who said that the incident happened when a gangway from the accommodation barge got lifted and hit a staircase on the FPSO. Nobody was injured during the incident and both vessels sustained 'minor' damage. According to the RIL spokesperson, as reported by Economic Times, the project timeline is not affected. Read more here.

The incident comes roughly a month after the Ruby FPSO set sail for the 5000km journey from South Korea, where it was built, to Kakinada, India, where it is expected to boost local gas production.

The $1 billion FPSO, built by Samsung Heavy Industries, is part of the KG-D6 MJ1 deepwater gas/condensate development, sanctioned in 2019 by Reliance and its partner BP.

According to World Energy Reports, the newbuild FPSO has a production capability for 450 mmcf/d gas and 30,000 b/d liquids.

It will be moored in a water depth of 700 meters utilizing an internal disconnectable turret. Gas will be exported via an existing 24 inch trunk pipeline.

Per World Energy Reports, the 260m long and 54 m wide FPSO is expected to start production by 2022-end.