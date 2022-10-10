Norway: Offshore Safety Regulator Grants AoC for Odfjell-managed Jack-up Rig

Odfjell Platform Drilling (Odfjell) has received the Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority's Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) for the Linus jack-up drilling rig. A granted AoC statement means that a rig is fit for operation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The jack-up rig first received an AoC in 2014, when it was operated by Seadrill.

Odfjell recently took over the operatorship of the rig and then applied for a new AoC for Linus. The PSA has followed up this process in the form of meetings in several disciplines, the PSA said.

"Our decision is based on the information provided in the AoC application concerning the technical condition of the facility and the applicant’s organisation and management system, as well as the authorities’ verifications and other case processing," the safety regulator said.

"The validity of the Acknowledgement of Compliance assumes that Odfjell ensures that the facility and relevant parts of the company’s organisation and management systems are maintained so as to fulfil the terms and conditions set out in the PSA’s decision," the PSA added.

SFL Corporation, the owner of the jack-up drilling rig, back in February signed a rig management deal with offshore drilling firm Odfjell Drilling for the provision of management services for the harsh-environment unit.

The rig, delivered in 2014, is employed on a long-term drilling contract with ConocoPhillips in the Norwegian section of the North Sea, with the contract running until the fourth quarter of 2028.