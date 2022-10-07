Neptune Energy to Keep Duva Field Gas Output Levels High Until 2022 End

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy said Thursday it would extend higher gas production from the Duva field in Norway, supplying enough gas to heat a further 550,000 UK households.

In April, Norwegian authorities granted Neptune and the Duva license partners a permit to temporarily increase gas production by 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) until September. Under the new permit, the higher production rate will be maintained until the end of 2022.

Duva's overall production is around 40 kboepd, of which 15 kboepd is natural gas. Duva is tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform, and the gas is transported by pipeline to the UK’s St Fergus gas terminal.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said: “We are pleased that we, together with our partners and in cooperation with Norwegian authorities, can maintain export of additional and much-needed volumes of gas to the UK this winter.”

Electrified with hydropower from shore, CO 2 emissions per boe on the Gjøa platform are less than half the average on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Neptune said.

Duva is a subsea installation with three oil producers and one gas producer, tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa semi-submersible platform. Duva sits 14 km northeast of the Gjøa field at a water depth of 340 metres.

Duva licence partners are Neptune Energy (30% and operator), INPEX Idemitsu (30%), PGNiG Upstream Norway (30%) and Sval Energi (10%). Gjøa licence partners are: Neptune Energy (30% and operator), Petoro (30%), Wintershall Dea Norge (28%), and OKEA (12%)