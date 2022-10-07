Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Energy to Keep Duva Field Gas Output Levels High Until 2022 End

October 7, 2022

Gjøa platform - Credit: Neptune Energy
Gjøa platform - Credit: Neptune Energy

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy said Thursday it would extend higher gas production from the Duva field in Norway, supplying enough gas to heat a further 550,000 UK households.

In April, Norwegian authorities granted Neptune and the Duva license partners a permit to temporarily increase gas production by 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) until September. Under the new permit, the higher production rate will be maintained until the end of 2022.

Duva's overall production is around 40 kboepd, of which 15 kboepd is natural gas. Duva is tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform, and the gas is transported by pipeline to the UK’s St Fergus gas terminal.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said: “We are pleased that we, together with our partners and in cooperation with Norwegian authorities, can maintain export of additional and much-needed volumes of gas to the UK this winter.”

Electrified with hydropower from shore, CO2 emissions per boe on the Gjøa platform are less than half the average on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Neptune said.

Duva is a subsea installation with three oil producers and one gas producer, tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa semi-submersible platform. Duva sits 14 km northeast of the Gjøa field at a water depth of 340 metres.

Duva licence partners are Neptune Energy (30% and operator), INPEX Idemitsu (30%), PGNiG Upstream Norway (30%) and Sval Energi (10%). Gjøa licence partners are: Neptune Energy (30% and operator), Petoro (30%), Wintershall Dea Norge (28%), and OKEA (12%)

 

Activity Europe Production Gas

Related Offshore News

© Pavel Ignatov/AdobeStock

OPEC+ Agrees Deep Oil Production Cuts, Biden Calls It...
Credit; Norway Armed Forces

Norway Posts Soldiers at Oil, Gas Plants after Nord Stream...


Trending Offshore News

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish...
Offshore
©Dana

CORRECTED - Waldorf Agrees to Buy KNOC-owned Dutch N. Sea...
Energy

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

50Hertz Taps Hellenic Cables for Ostwind 3 Export Cable System

50Hertz Taps Hellenic Cables for Ostwind 3 Export Cable System

Neptune Energy to Keep Duva Field Gas Output Levels High Until 2022 End

Neptune Energy to Keep Duva Field Gas Output Levels High Until 2022 End

FPSO Anita Garibaldi Leaves China Shipyard for Brazil

FPSO Anita Garibaldi Leaves China Shipyard for Brazil

Cyprus in Renewed Push to Extract Offshore Gas as Shortages Loom in EU

Cyprus in Renewed Push to Extract Offshore Gas as Shortages Loom in EU

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine