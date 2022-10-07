Norway: Floatel's Accommodation Rig to Stay at Grane Offshore Site Until Year-end

Oslo-listed offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has secured a contract extension with Equinor for its Floatel Superior semi-submersible accommodation rig in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

As part of the Breidablikk project, the rig will continue to provide offshore accommodation services at the Grane field until December 31, 2022.

The news comes after the Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority said Wednesday it had granted Equinor permission for the extended use of the Floatel Superior at the Grane site.

The project includes the use of Floatel Superior as a residential unit during the Breidablikk modifications on the Grane platform. Floatel Superior will be connected to Grane with a telescopic gangway during the planned activity.

The Breidablikk is a field development that will include a subsea solution of 23 oil-producing wells from four subsea templates. The field will be tied back to the Grane platform for processing before the oil is piped to the Sture terminal.

Floatel International had September said that Equinor had extended contracts for the use of floating accommodation units Floatel Endurance and the Floatel Superior, both in the Norwegian North Sea.

The company said at the time that the contract for the Floatel Superior had been extended until November 15, 2022. This has now been extended until the end of the year. Financial details were not disclosed.

Floatel Superior, equipped with Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, certified to DP3 class, can accommodate 440 people in single-bed cabins. It has a telescopic gangway for client personnel to transfer between the rig and the host installation.





