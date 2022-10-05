Mainprize Offshore's Wind Farm Service Vessel Hits the Water

UK-based Manor Marine has recently launched an offshore wind farm service vessel being built for Mainprize Offshore.

With lifting assistance from Ainscough Crane Hire, Manor Marine launched the Mainprize Offshore Ltd vessel MO8 into the water in the last week of September, following several months of building onsite in Portland, Dorset.

The MO8 will undergo internal fitout and final works before sea trials and delivery to Mainprize Offshore later this year.

Mainprize Offshore ordered the 26-meter Supa Swath catamaran, designed by Walker Marine Design, in 2021.

The vessel will have a cargo capacity of 40 tonnes, seating for 24 passengers, 175m2 of deck space, and a maximum speed of 27 knots.

In February 2022, Mainprize Ordered another vessel of the same type from Manor Marine. The vessel, named MO9, is due for delivery in early 2023.