Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mainprize Offshore's Wind Farm Service Vessel Hits the Water

October 5, 2022

Credit: Manor Marine
Credit: Manor Marine

UK-based Manor Marine has recently launched an offshore wind farm service vessel being built for Mainprize Offshore.

With lifting assistance from Ainscough Crane Hire, Manor Marine launched the Mainprize Offshore Ltd vessel MO8 into the water in the last week of September, following several months of building onsite in Portland, Dorset.

The MO8 will undergo internal fitout and final works before sea trials and delivery to Mainprize Offshore later this year.

Mainprize Offshore ordered the 26-meter Supa Swath catamaran, designed by Walker Marine Design, in 2021. 

The vessel will have a cargo capacity of 40 tonnes, seating for 24 passengers, 175m2 of deck space, and a maximum speed of 27 knots.

In February 2022, Mainprize Ordered another vessel of the same type from Manor Marine. The vessel, named MO9, is due for delivery in early 2023.

Offshore Energy Vessels Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

Shearwater to Introduce Deepwater Dual-ROV OBN Deployment...
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Under the Bridge: Heerema's Crane Vessel Thialf Enters...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Installs Tyra TEG Module in 'Heaviest Offshore...
Offshore
Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

Shearwater to Introduce Deepwater Dual-ROV OBN Deployment...
Technology

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Putin Ally Compares Nord Stream Sabotage to CIA-backed Attacks of 1980s

Putin Ally Compares Nord Stream Sabotage to CIA-backed Attacks of 1980s

CorPower Ocean, Maersk Supply Service Install Subsea Export Cable for Wave Energy Project in Portugal

CorPower Ocean, Maersk Supply Service Install Subsea Export Cable for Wave Energy Project in Portugal

Dolphin Drilling Wins $96M Offshore Rig Contract in Nigeria

Dolphin Drilling Wins $96M Offshore Rig Contract in Nigeria

REGENT, TotalEnergies Testing Use of Seagliders for Offshore Travel

REGENT, TotalEnergies Testing Use of Seagliders for Offshore Travel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine