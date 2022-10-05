Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon Working on Sakhalin-1 Exit

October 5, 2022

Exxon Mobil XOM.N is working with its partners on the U.S. company's exit from the Sakhalin-1 oilfield in eastern Russia, its head of upstream operations said on Tuesday. Production from the giant field, which Exxon operates and in which it owns a 30% stake, has been largely shut in because of western sanctions against Russia, Liam Mallon told the Energy Intelligence Forum conference in London.

"We continue to work very diligently with the Russian Federations and our partners ... to progress our exit," Mallon said, adding that discussions were "intensive."

(Reporting by Ron Bousso/Editing by David Goodman)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Asia Regulations

Related Offshore News

©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders 10th FPSO for Búzios Field
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Installs Tyra TEG Module in 'Heaviest Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Installs Tyra TEG Module in 'Heaviest Offshore...
Offshore
Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

Shearwater to Introduce Deepwater Dual-ROV OBN Deployment...
Technology

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

CorPower Ocean, Maersk Supply Service Install Subsea Export Cable for Wave Energy Project in Portugal

CorPower Ocean, Maersk Supply Service Install Subsea Export Cable for Wave Energy Project in Portugal

Dolphin Drilling Wins $96M Offshore Rig Contract in Nigeria

Dolphin Drilling Wins $96M Offshore Rig Contract in Nigeria

REGENT, TotalEnergies Testing Use of Seagliders for Offshore Travel

REGENT, TotalEnergies Testing Use of Seagliders for Offshore Travel

Lamprell, IMI Load Out Second Newbuild Jack-up Rig

Lamprell, IMI Load Out Second Newbuild Jack-up Rig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine