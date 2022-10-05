Exxon Working on Sakhalin-1 Exit

Exxon Mobil XOM.N is working with its partners on the U.S. company's exit from the Sakhalin-1 oilfield in eastern Russia, its head of upstream operations said on Tuesday. Production from the giant field, which Exxon operates and in which it owns a 30% stake, has been largely shut in because of western sanctions against Russia, Liam Mallon told the Energy Intelligence Forum conference in London.

"We continue to work very diligently with the Russian Federations and our partners ... to progress our exit," Mallon said, adding that discussions were "intensive."

(Reporting by Ron Bousso/Editing by David Goodman)