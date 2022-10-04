Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
'Tax people in this room' to Help the Poor, Shell CEO Tells Energy Conference

October 4, 2022

Description Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer, Shell Executive Committee member. The Hague, Netherlands, 2021 - Copyright Miquel Gonzalez/Shell Photographic Services
European governments should tax the wealthy to help weaker parts of society weather soaring energy costs but not intervene to cap gas prices, Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Tuesday.

Speaking before the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, Van Beurden said that European energy prices and the huge volatility in the markets threatened broader social instability.

"You cannot have a market that behaves in such a way ... that is going to damage a significant part of society."

"One way or another there needs to be government intervention" in the face of soaring energy prices, Van Beurden said. 

"A government intervention that somehow results in protecting the poorest, that probably may then mean that governments need to tax people in this room to pay for it."

"I think we just have to accept as a society - it can be done smartly and not so smartly. There is a discussion to be had about it but i think it's inevitable."    

Van Beurden's pay package reached $8.2 million in 2021 and could rise further in 2022 after the company reported record profits in the second quarter of the year amid soaring oil and gas prices.

The veteran oil executive, who will step down at start of next year, said that European governments should not intervene  in market exchanges in a bid to limit gas prices.

"Can we make a meaningful intervention in gas markets here in Europe? That is a much more challenging prospect," he said. "The solution should not be government intervention but protection of those who need protection."

Van Beurden also said that he "struggled" to see how a price cap on Russian oil, which is being discussed among Western governments, would work.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints CTO

Proactive Ship Hull Cleaning: Bellona and Armach Partner Up

Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say

Sval Energi Completes $1.3B NCS Acquisitions

