Expro Completes Irish Celtic Sea P&A Campaign

September 30, 2022

Credit: Expro
Credit: Expro

Energy services provider Expro said Friday it had successfully completed the plug and abandonment (P&A) of Ireland’s first indigenous gas wells.

Expro delivered integrated subsea and well test services over an eight-month period to intervene, plug and abandon subsea wells from a mobile offshore drilling unit located in the Celtic Sea.

The subsea intervention scope utilized Expro’s 7 3/8” ELSA (Expro landing string assemblies) system, supported by a complete backup system and direct hydraulic topside and subsea controls package.


Subsea Europe Plugging and Abandonment

