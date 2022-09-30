Expro Completes Irish Celtic Sea P&A Campaign

Energy services provider Expro said Friday it had successfully completed the plug and abandonment (P&A) of Ireland’s first indigenous gas wells.

Expro delivered integrated subsea and well test services over an eight-month period to intervene, plug and abandon subsea wells from a mobile offshore drilling unit located in the Celtic Sea.

The subsea intervention scope utilized Expro’s 7 3/8” ELSA (Expro landing string assemblies) system, supported by a complete backup system and direct hydraulic topside and subsea controls package.



