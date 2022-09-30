Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Salt Ship Design Designs Bay du Nord FPSO

September 30, 2022

Credit: Salt Ship Design
Credit: Salt Ship Design

Salt Ship Design has designed a harsh environment FPSO hull for the Bay du Nord project in Canada for Equinor and license partner BP.

"Salt has been working closely with Equinor over quite some time to develop an FPSO with enhanced motion characteristics and purpose made for operation in the exposed weather conditions in the Flemish Pass basin," the company said Thursday.

"It has been a great experience over the last 8 years to be working with Equinor being a major international energy company with a vast experience in developing, building, and operating FPSOs. Salt’s contribution has been our expertise in design and shipbuilding of complex vessels for demanding operations at sea. The result is a ship shaped FPSO concept with unique design solutions,” says Egil Sandvik, CEO Salt Ship Design

In February 2022, Equinor and Salt entered into a pre-FEED contract to mature and further develop the hull design in cooperation with Equinor, Topside and Turret contractors, Class, Flag and Authorities. This work will carry on until the start of FEED.

"The development of FPSO designs and concept studies is an important part of Salt’s business, and the being a part of the Bay du Nord FPSO development represents an important breakthrough in an interesting new segment," Salt said.


Bay du Nord Development Map - Credit: Government of Canada



Engineering Activity FPSO Production Floating Production Ship Design

Related Offshore News

Saipem’s vessel FDS2 - Credit: Saipem

Saipem Nets 1B Euros Worth of Contracts in Ivory Coast
Tortue Ahmeyim illustration - Credit: BP

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Returned to Quayside after...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: dragancfm/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Operator Says Three Offshore Gas Pipelines...
Energy
Credit: Keppel Corp

Petrobras Orders $2.8B FPSO from Keppel O&M
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Siemens Energy Sees No Signs of Movement on Portovaya Turbine Delivery - CEO

Siemens Energy Sees No Signs of Movement on Portovaya Turbine Delivery - CEO

Prosafe's Safe Boreas Flotel Extends UKCS Stay

Prosafe's Safe Boreas Flotel Extends UKCS Stay

Russian Spy Chief Accuses West of Nord Stream Sabotage

Russian Spy Chief Accuses West of Nord Stream Sabotage

Samsung Heavy Industries, Equinor Sign Strategic Collaboration Deal

Samsung Heavy Industries, Equinor Sign Strategic Collaboration Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine