Salt Ship Design Designs Bay du Nord FPSO

Salt Ship Design has designed a harsh environment FPSO hull for the Bay du Nord project in Canada for Equinor and license partner BP.

"Salt has been working closely with Equinor over quite some time to develop an FPSO with enhanced motion characteristics and purpose made for operation in the exposed weather conditions in the Flemish Pass basin," the company said Thursday.

"It has been a great experience over the last 8 years to be working with Equinor being a major international energy company with a vast experience in developing, building, and operating FPSOs. Salt’s contribution has been our expertise in design and shipbuilding of complex vessels for demanding operations at sea. The result is a ship shaped FPSO concept with unique design solutions,” says Egil Sandvik, CEO Salt Ship Design

In February 2022, Equinor and Salt entered into a pre-FEED contract to mature and further develop the hull design in cooperation with Equinor, Topside and Turret contractors, Class, Flag and Authorities. This work will carry on until the start of FEED.

"The development of FPSO designs and concept studies is an important part of Salt’s business, and the being a part of the Bay du Nord FPSO development represents an important breakthrough in an interesting new segment," Salt said.





Bay du Nord Development Map - Credit: Government of Canada





