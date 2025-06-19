Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF's Subsea Construction Vessel Gets Atlantic Region Jobs

© DOF Group
© DOF Group

DOF Group has signed multiple contracts for the Skandi Inventor subsea construction vessel (SCV) in the Atlantic region. 

The contract is for 100 days of firm work, with additional options available.

The Skandi Inventor, a state-of-the-art DP3 construction vessel equipped with a 400-ton Active Heave Compensated (AHC) crane and a large working deck, has recently undergone significant upgrades. 

The vessel is now fitted with two brand new Work Class ROVs (WROVs) and a modern survey suite, all of which will be fully operated by DOF.

Preparations are already underway, with DOF delivering a full scope of project management, engineering, logistics, and offshore execution as part of the awarded campaigns.

The value of the contract or the name of the client have not been disclosed. 

Subsea Construction Vessel Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity

DOF's Subsea Construction Vessel Gets Atlantic Region Jobs

