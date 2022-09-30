Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea 7 Charters Siem Offshore's OSCV

September 30, 2022

Credit: Siem Offshore

The Norwegian offshore vessel company Siem Offshore has entered into a new three-year contract for the OSCV Siem Stingray with Subsea 7.

The contract will start in direct continuation of its current commitment.

Subsea 7 plans to employ the vessel supporting its clients world-wide predominantly within the oil and gas sector undertaking projects within offshore construction and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR).

Separately, Subsea 7 this week announced vessel charters in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with Otto Candies and Bordelon Marine. Read more here.

