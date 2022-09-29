Subsea 7 Charters Otto Candies, Bordelon Marine Vessels for GOM Ops

Subsea 7 has signed four long-term vessel charter agreements in the Gulf of Mexico with Otto Candies and Bordelon Marine to boost offshore construction, inspection, maintenance, and repair (IRM), ROV survey, and pipe/umbilical laying support activities. in the Gulf of Mexico.

Grant Candies, Wyatt Candies, and Ross Candies are IRM, survey, and light construction vessels under charter with Otto Candies LLC. The Connor Bordelon is a multipurpose supply vessel under charter with Bordelon Marine LLC. The contracts have differing start dates and durations, with options for extensions.

Jonathan Perzan, Subsea7 Operations Manager for Global IRM – Gulf of Mexico, said: “These vessel charters demonstrate Subsea7’s commitment to this region’s inspection, repair and maintenance business, and our ability to support our clients in the Gulf of Mexico. We look forward to continuing the safe and successful operations we have been executing with Otto Candies LLC and Bordelon Marine LLC.”

Steve Wisely, Subsea7 Senior Vice President for UK & Global IRM, said: “The continued demand for subsea services in the Gulf of Mexico region has led to these important charters for Subsea7. The charters will support the sustainable growth of our operations and are well-positioned to secure a wide range of conventional energy and renewables opportunities, as well as other energy transition projects in the future.”