Offshore Vessel Firm Bourbon Sets Up Offshore Wind Division

September 28, 2022

Credit: Bourbon
French offshore vessel services firm Bourbon has set up a new division dedicated to offshore wind called Bourbon Wind, which will support the group's ambition to become a major player in the entire value chain: pre-studies,  transport and installation services, field maintenance, floaters repair, and personnel transport. 

Bourbon Wind will coordinate all the group's activities in the offshore wind field, creating important cross-functional synergies:  Bourbon Subsea Services for development studies, turnkey construction contract tenders (EPCI), as well as subsea inspection services (ROV); Bourbon Mobility for personnel transportation tenders (CTV),  and Bourbon Marine & Logistics for ship management, maintenance services (SOV) as well as logistics base management.  

The division will be headed by Patrick Belenfant, a member of the Group Executive Committee,  who has 30 years of experience in the energy and subsea sectors. He and his team initiated the first floating wind turbine installation off the coast of Portugal in 2011.

"With our unique experience in building, installing, and maintaining prototypes and pilot farms,  our ambition is to actively participate in the development of the floating wind industry with our current and future partners. We have a detailed understanding of the maritime constraints and  risks for the installation and management of wind turbines. By creating this division, we will  focus more on the industrial challenges of large-scale wind farms deployment,” said Patrick  Belenfant, CEO of Bourbon Wind.

