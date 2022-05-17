Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bourbon to Install Eolmed Floating Wind Farm in Mediterranean Sea

May 17, 2022

Illustration - Credit: BW Ideol
Illustration - Credit: BW Ideol

French offshore vessel operator Bourbon has won a contract to support the construction of the Eolmed project, a recently sanctioned pilot floating wind farm in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore France.

The wind farm, owned by Qair, TotalEnergies, and BW Ideol, will consist of three floaters, each fitted with 10 MW turbines.

This 30 MW project is located more than 18 km off the coast of Gruissan and Port la Nouvelle (Occitan region). The start of production is expected by mid-2024.

Bourbon will be responsible for the offshore installation works, and its scope includes the detailed design, procurement, and fabrication of the floating electrical hub, inter-array cables, anchoring, and mooring systems. 

Since 2011, Bourbon has installed most of the  Floating Wind Turbine prototypes worldwide, including those in Portugal, France, Scotland, and Norway

“We are very happy of this partnership with Eolmed. Thanks to the effort of the team and the trust of the EolMed partners, we are on the path to initiating a great milestone for the development of floating wind in Europe. This award demonstrates also our capabilities to undertake wide EPCI offshore projects,” says Patrick Belenfant, CEO of Bourbon Subsea Services.

This wind farm will have a total capacity to produce nearly 100 million kWh per year, i.e. the annual electricity consumption of 50,000 households.

According to information on the website of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the total cost of the project is estimated at around 289 million euros (around $304 million). Of the total amount, EIB will provide 85 million euros.

Offshore Energy Renewables Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock

RWE Joins Race for Hollandse Kust West Wind Farms
Credit: NOV

Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind...


Trending Offshore News

An offshore gas platform in the Israeli section of the Mediterranean Sea ( File Photo: Noble Energy)

Israel Boosting Offshore Gas Output, Looks to Help Supply...
Middle East
Credit: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Launches Global Drone-based Methane...
Emissions

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Chevron Sanctions $1.6B Ballymore Deepwater Project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Chevron Sanctions $1.6B Ballymore Deepwater Project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

First Jack-up Rig Built for IMI Loaded Out

First Jack-up Rig Built for IMI Loaded Out

Ørsted, TSS Hold Naming Ceremony for First Asia-built SOV

Ørsted, TSS Hold Naming Ceremony for First Asia-built SOV

VIDEO: Anchors and Mooring Lines in Place for Saitec's DemoSATH Floater

VIDEO: Anchors and Mooring Lines in Place for Saitec's DemoSATH Floater

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine