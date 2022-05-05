Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Green Light for 30MW Floating Wind Farm Pilot in French Mediterranean

May 5, 2022

File photo: BW Ideol
File photo: BW Ideol

The EolMed consortium comprising Qair, TotalEnergies, and BW Ideol, has reached a final investment decision for its 30MW offshore floating wind development in France, BW Ideol said in a brief statement on Thursday.

BW Ideol, a company making foundations for floating wind turbines, which acquired 5% ownership last year in the 30MW EolMed floating wind pilot project in the French Mediterranean, said Thursday that more details on the FID and the project would be shared on Monday, May 9.

According to previous reports, the EolMed project is expected to have three 10 MW Vestas wind turbines, installed 15 km off Gruissan, France where the water depth is 62 meters. The wind turbines will be installed on BW Ideol's foundations, and will be anchored to the seabed. 

This wind farm will have a total capacity to produce nearly 100 million kWh per year, i.e. the annual electricity consumption of 50,000 households.

According to information on the website of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the total cost of the project is estimated at around 289 million euros (around $304 million). Of the total amount, EIB will provide 85 million euros.

Mediterranean Energy Europe Offshore Wind Activity Renewable Energy Industry News

Related Offshore News

Credit: GE's Grid Solutions

GE, HSM Offshore Energy to Jointly Bid for Offshore Wind...
Credit: Equinor (File Image)

First Floating Wind Turbine for Equinor's Hywind Tampen...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Lukas Z - AdobeStock

LLOG to Develop Two Deepwater GoM Discoveries Using...
Gulf of Mexico
Artist’s impression of future coral growth potential. This is not a scientific illustration of the possible scale, species, or size of the corals. Still from the ReCoral explainer video. - Credit: Ørsted

ReCoral - Ørsted to Try Growing Corals on Offshore Wind...
Ocean News

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Höegh LNG Names New President & CEO

Höegh LNG Names New President & CEO

Green Light for 30MW Floating Wind Farm Pilot in French Mediterranean

Green Light for 30MW Floating Wind Farm Pilot in French Mediterranean

Oil Output at Azerbaijan's ACG stood at 5 mln t in Q1

Oil Output at Azerbaijan's ACG stood at 5 mln t in Q1

GE, HSM Offshore Energy to Jointly Bid for Offshore Wind Substation Work

GE, HSM Offshore Energy to Jointly Bid for Offshore Wind Substation Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine