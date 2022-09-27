Tidewater Orders NES Battery Package for PSV

Tidewater, one of the world's largest owners of offshore support vessels, will upgrade one of its platform supply vessels (PSV) North Pomor with a new battery package.

Norway-based Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES), a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, announced it will provide the battery package and associated control system for battery charging for the retrofit project. The 2013-built North Pomor sails under the Norwegian flag and is already equipped with diesel-electric propulsion.

NES said its teams in Bergen and Ålesund will design, assemble and test the battery package and control system, for scheduled delivery in the third quarter of 2023.

NES has not disclosed the value of the contract, which was placed by Tidewater Rederi AS, part of Tidewater’s Norwegian operation.

"Authorities and societies all over the world expect the offshore industry to reduce its carbon footprint. Retrofitting a battery package on board a vessel is a quick way to cut emissions," said Egil Bremnes, sales manager at NES. "Moreover, installing a battery package reduces fuel costs and operating expenditure, while also enhancing system reliability on board. This also explains why we are experiencing increased interest in battery retrofits on board offshore support vessels."