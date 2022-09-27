GMS Nets 22-Month Contract for One of Its Jack-up Units

GMS, a UAE-based provider of self‐propelled, self‐elevating support vessels serving the offshore oil, gas, and renewables industries, said Tuesday it had secured a new contract.

The 22-month contract is for an E-Class vessel with an unnamed EPC client in the MENA region.

The contract is due to start in Q2 2023.

Mansour Al Alami GMS Executive Chairman, said: "This contract award reflects the increasing demand for vessels and improved day rates for which GMS remains well positioned to take advantage of going forward."

Financial details were not disclosed.